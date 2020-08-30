Webster Co. Schools returning to in-person classes on Mon.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students with the Webster County School District are slated to head back to class on Monday morning.
However, instead of beginning with non-traditional instruction, as recommended by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, students will be starting classes in person.
Superintendent Rhonda Callaway says that many factors played into their decision to move forward with in-person learning. Due to the county’s rural location, she says this may create issues with virtual instruction and having reliable internet access for some families.
A virtual option is also available for students who didn’t feel safe going back to class.
