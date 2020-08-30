Webster Co. Schools returning to in-person classes on Mon.

Webster Co. Schools returning to in-person classes on Mon.
Students with the Webster County School District are slated to head back to class on Monday morning. (Source: WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly | August 30, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 8:04 PM

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students with the Webster County School District are slated to head back to class on Monday morning.

However, instead of beginning with non-traditional instruction, as recommended by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, students will be starting classes in person.

[Webster County Schools reopening plans]

Superintendent Rhonda Callaway says that many factors played into their decision to move forward with in-person learning. Due to the county’s rural location, she says this may create issues with virtual instruction and having reliable internet access for some families.

A virtual option is also available for students who didn’t feel safe going back to class.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.