Union Co. officials searching for missing teen

UNION Co., Ky (WFIE) - Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Union County.
Union County Dispatch says 15-year-old Preston Rager was last seen Thursday at 9:30 p.m. They say he is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
We are told he is 5′5 and weighs about 140 pounds.
Officials tell 14 News they believe he is in the company of his girlfriend in Henderson, but officers have not been able to get ahold of them.
If you have any information on Rager’s whereabouts, you can call the Union County Dispatch at 270-389-4357.
