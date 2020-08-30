Sigg surges to lead after 3rd round of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

By Aaron Hancock | August 29, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 11:02 PM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour championship presented by United Leasing and Finance continued this weekend with moving day.

The golfers who made the cut were trying to put themselves in a good position to compete for the championship Sunday.

The weather conditions were much dryer at Victoria National Golf Course on Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Laura recently paid a visit to the Tri-State.

The final round of the tournament is set to take place on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard after Round 3:

1. Greyson Sigg (-16)

2. Dan McCarthy (-15)

T3. Dawie van der Walt (-14)

T3. Seth Reeves (-14)

5. David Lipsky (-13)

T6. Max Greyserman (-12)

T6. Vince India (-12)

