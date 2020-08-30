Sigg surges to lead after 3rd round of Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour championship presented by United Leasing and Finance continued this weekend with moving day.
The golfers who made the cut were trying to put themselves in a good position to compete for the championship Sunday.
The weather conditions were much dryer at Victoria National Golf Course on Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Laura recently paid a visit to the Tri-State.
The final round of the tournament is set to take place on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the leaderboard after Round 3:
1. Greyson Sigg (-16)
2. Dan McCarthy (-15)
T3. Dawie van der Walt (-14)
T3. Seth Reeves (-14)
5. David Lipsky (-13)
T6. Max Greyserman (-12)
T6. Vince India (-12)
