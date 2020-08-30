32 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., state deaths up 6

By 14 News Staff | August 30, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 11:01 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released its Sunday update.

Health officials report 880 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths, bringing the total in the Hoosier state to 93,313 confirmed cases and 3,072 total deaths.

The state’s coronavirus map shows 32 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 in Warrick County, six in Dubois County, two in Gibson and Posey Counties, three in Spencer and Pike Counties.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 2,560 cases, 19 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 837 cases, 17 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 763 cases, 31 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 196 cases, 13 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 212 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 313 cases, 4 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 158 cases, 3 death
  • Pike Co. - 99 cases, 1 death

