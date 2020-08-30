KY surpasses 48k total COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 462 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 48,032 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This total includes 4,503 new cases over the past week.
“This last week has been our single largest week ever for new cases of COVID,” Gov. Beshear said. “That means we have to do better. With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”
The Governor says 79 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger, including 13 kids ages 5 and under. The youngest child is two months old.
“That’s a lot of school-age kids, so please be careful,” Gov. Beshear said.
As of Sunday, 930 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Do your best. We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love.”
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full update in the video below:
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 975 cases, 12 deaths, 834 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 658 cases, 11 deaths, 621 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 495 cases, 35 deaths, 388 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 417 cases, 9 death, 359 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 440 cases, 4 deaths, 359 recovered
- Webster Co. - 115 cases, 1 death, 92 recovered
- McLean Co. - 57 cases, 1 death, 50 recovered
- Union Co. - 100 cases, 1 death, 72 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 53 cases, 47 recovered
