Isolated rain chances Monday & Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight and tomorrow will both be mostly cloudy with a few showers, but there will be plenty of dry time as well. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 60s overnight but will climb back into the low to mid 80s Monday afternoon.
There is a slightly better chance of rain Tuesday, but it looks like any showers or storms we see that day will still be fairly isolated. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Scattered showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday. No severe weather is expected, but we could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain in some locations. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will swing through our region Thursday night. That will push any remaining rain off to the southeast Friday, and usher in some drier weather for the weekend.
Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.