‘Cruzin’ for Cancer’ car show supports cancer research for sixth straight year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man made it his mission for the “Cruzin’ for Cancer” car show to go on in order to continue supporting cancer research and education.
Organizer Richard Luce Jr. organized the event at the Gethsemane Baptist Church Saturday morning, bringing dozens of model cars and their drivers together in support of the fundraising event.
Luce said that despite the challenges with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraising event needed to continue on for those in need. The event was initially scheduled in June but had been postponed.
“I didn’t want to go a year without helping,” Luce said. “The show has grown tremendously over the last six years. We want to keep up the momentum and continue to increase awareness of cancer prevention, treatment and to support the work being done at UofL.”
Luce began the annual fundraising event back in 2013 after his father died from cancer. The event was created in order to help raise money and awareness in the fight against cancer.
This year’s event featured a car show, a food truck, and a mobile mammography van run by the Kentucky Cancer Program. Visitors also had a chance to meet UofL cancer researcher Levi Beverly, Ph.D., who spoke about cancer myths and his work in cancer research.
Funds raised at the event benefit the University of Louisville Health program, providing funds for research and patient support at the UofL Health James Graham Brown Cancer Center and the Kentucky Cancer Program.
