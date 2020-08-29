Vanderburgh Co. reports 35 new positive cases, state cases up 1,140

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Saturday update.
Health officials report 1,140 new positive cases and eight new deaths, bringing the total in the Hoosier state to 92,434 confirmed positive cases and 3,066 total deaths.
The state’s coronavirus map shows 35 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight in Warrick County, seven in Dubois County, six in Pike County, four in Spencer County, and two in Gibson and Posey Counties.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,528 cases, 18 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 831 cases, 17 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 751 cases, 31 deaths
- Perry Co. - 196 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 210 cases
- Gibson Co. - 311 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 155 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 96 cases, 1 death
