Police: 2 vehicle crash leaves one car in path of oncoming train Fri.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 64 and Van Buren Street left one vehicle disabled on the railroad tracks with an oncoming train.
Huntingburg Police Department responded to the crash at 4 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the driver of the Chevrolet Impala stopped at the stop sign on Van Buren Street but failed to check the eastbound direction of travel for oncoming traffic. They say the driver hit a Chevrolet Cobalt traveling eastbound on State Road 64.
After the crash, we are told the Chevrolet Impala came to a stop on the railroad tracks while there was an oncoming train.
Officers say they requested through the Dubois County Communication Center to stop all rail traffic in an attempt to avoid a collision between the train and vehicle on the railroad tracks.
However, police say the train was unable to be notified in time, and the vehicle was struck by the train prior to officers’ arrival.
Authorities state the driver was able to get out of the vehicle before the train collided with the vehicle, pushing it about 15 feet off to the north side of the railroad tracks.
During the investigation of the crash, the train shut down all railroad crossing in Huntingburg for about 45 minutes. The eastbound lanes of State Road 64 were shut down for 20 additional minutes once the train cleared the tracks for the removal of a vehicle.
We are told minimal damage was done to the train’s engine.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.