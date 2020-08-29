OPD: Man charged in stabbing incident

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - A man is charged with 1st-degree assault after a stabbing incident Friday evening.
The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard for a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m.
Police say the victim left the scene in a vehicle and was found in the 1300 block of Bowie Trail with multiple stab wounds. According to police, the stab wounds are believed to be potentially life-threatening.
The victim was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment by EMS.
Detectives responded to investigate and charged 27-year-old Tyler Miller with 1st-degree assault.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.