Nicholas Sandmann hired by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign team

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Covington Catholic High School graduate Nicholas Sandmann will be joining Mitch McConnell’s campaign team as its grassroots director.
Sandmann teased the announcement on Thursday with a tweet saying, “finally got to add more to my bio than just my schools.” McConnell’s campaign team tweeted a response shortly after, saying “Welcome to #TeamMitch!”
Kate Cooksey, Press Secretary for Team Mitch, confirmed the hire with WAVE 3 News, stating that Sandmann began this month as a paid Team Mitch employee. As the team’s grassroots director, Sandmann will assist the team with coalitions and field operations.
Sandmann will remain a student at Transylvania University in Lexington while working with McConnell’s campaign team in the fall.
Team Mitch campaign manager Kevin Golden also released a statement on Sandmann’s hire.
“We’re excited to have Nicholas on Team Mitch,” Golden said. “Along with our already strong team, his efforts to bring people together all across Kentucky will be critical to Senator McConnell’s victory this November.”
Sandmann received national attention after a video of his appearance at the Lincoln Memorial last January, featuring an encounter with a Native American elder, went viral. The students of Covington Catholic were in Washington D.C. for an anti-abortion march.
During this year’s Republican National Convention, Sandmann as a featured speaker said that he was portrayed by news outlets as “the aggressor with a ’relentless smirk’ on my face.”
“But I would not be canceled,” Sandmann said during the conference. “I fought back hard to expose the media for what they did to me and I won a personal victory.”
Lawsuits were filed against CNN and The Washington Post by Sandmann and his attorney, stating coverage of the incident was false and defamatory. Settlements were reached with both news organizations, the amount of the settlements in each instance have not been released.
