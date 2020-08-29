More rain on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have plenty of rain and cooler than average temperatures in the forecast this upcoming week.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, especially in Illinois, but we will most likely stay dry.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. It looks like the first half of the day will probably be dry, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move in from the south-southwest Sunday afternoon and evening.
That rain will stick with us through Sunday night and into Monday morning as temperatures fall back into the mid 60s.
Our rain chances will taper off early Monday, and most of the day will be dry, although still partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.
Another weather system brings us more rain chances from Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s all three days.
Right now, we are not expecting any severe weather this week, but we may pick up between 1.25″ and 2.5″ of rain over the next five days with isolated higher totals possible. That could lead to some minor flooding issues in low lying areas.
Drier weather returns for the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.