Marrs Elementary School temporarily switching to virtual-only instruction after water main break

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A water main break overnight has cut off all water supply to Marrs Elementary School in Posey County.
School administrators say that all instruction on Monday will be done virtually as a result.
Principal Katie Bushard tells 14 News their main concern was not having running water for the bathrooms, so they felt the best decision was to move virtually until the break is fixed. She says both the teachers and students are prepared and equipped to handle virtual learning.
”We are currently a one-to-one school, so we have several different programs that our students will be using and teachers can provide video lessons - they can live stream, use Google Meet,” Bushard said. “So really, we’re equipped to help students flow right into what a normal day would be and not really miss a beat there curriculum-wise.”
Bushard says she hopes to have all students back in the building by the end of the week.
