ISP: Newburgh woman charged with homicide

CRAWFORD Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman is in the Crawford County Jail on a homicide charge after authorities say she shot a man.
The Indiana State Police responded to the 2400 block of N Dillard Road in Birdseye Friday around 8:50 p.m.
According to troopers, preliminary investigation shows 57-year-old Lisa Harris shot 56-year-old Michael Harris, both from Newburgh.
We are told Michael Harris was treated for serious injuries at the scene by Crawford County EMS and was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he later died.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.