Authorities are investigating deadly plane crash in Illinois

LAWRENCE CO., IL. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly plane crash in Lawrence County, Illinois.
Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin confirms with 14 News crews found the plane crash early Saturday morning in Lawrence County.
According to Sheriff Vantlin, Knox County Superior Court II Judge Ryan Johanningsmeier is presumed dead due to this crash.
He says the FAA, Illinois State Police and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the plane crash.
