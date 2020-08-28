WiFi buses back up and running in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, the Wifi bus system is back up and running to help students without internet at home.
There are five WiFi buses around the county for students to use.
The volunteer fire departments and Henderson Housing Authority are also providing free Wi-Fi.
Friday morning, there was an issue with the Wi-Fi, but school officials say teachers had backup plans.
“Our teachers responded very quickly and where able to adapt and make some changes to their google meets that where live scheduled, and some where even having to go home and do those lessons,” said Megan Mortis.
If you are not able to make it to a Wi-Fi bus location, the school has a family resource coordinator set up to help those families.
AM Session Locations from 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Monday - Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.
- Tuesday - Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South - Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.
- Wednesday - Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.
- Thursday - Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South - Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.
- Friday - Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.
PM Session Locations from 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Monday - Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South - Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.
- Tuesday - Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.
- Wednesday - Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South - Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.
- Thursday - Presidential MHP, Zion Baptist Church, Charles Alexander Park (Smith Mills), Bellfield Baptist Church, Woodland Apts.
- Friday - Presidential MHP, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Shady Tree MHP, Zion Baptist Church (South - Old Madisonville Rd.), Fair Acres Apts.
Families and students may park at any Henderson County school building to have access to WiFi to use with Chromebooks.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.