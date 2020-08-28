Webster Co. Schools return in-person Monday

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More students will be heading back to class next week.
On Monday, those at Webster County Schools will be going back in-person.
District leaders sent out a survey to parents with 80 percent saying they wanted the new year to start in-person, which helped the school board’s decision.
The district’s superintendent says many factors played into their decision, including the county being very rural.
That could create issues with going virtual and having reliable internet access for some families.
However, for parents not comfortable with sending their child back to school, there will be a virtual or remote option for those students.
