Warrick Co. votes to open more satellite location for early voting

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Election Board voted Friday to open additional satellite locations for early voters this fall.
They will open up sites at the Lynville Community Center, First Christian Church in Newburgh, and their typical early voting spot at the judicial center in Boonville.
As of Wednesday, the county has already received 2,000 applications for absentee voting.
The election board says the extra polling places will make it safer and easier for voters to make their vote before the election on November 3.
“It’s going to take pressure off because people are going to be able to vote closer to their homes. It’s going to cut down on long lines with the pandemic,” said Warrick County Clerk, Patricia Perry.
Residents in Warrick County can vote at these locations starting October 6.
