EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -As Laura pulls away to the east, a cold front will drop into the Tri-State over the weekend. We will have cloudy skies and a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop into the mid 70s on Sunday after the cold front passes. The unsettled pattern continues next week with a daily chance for showers and highs in the lower 80s.