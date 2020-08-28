UE tracking coronavirus with new tool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - the University of Evansville is utilizing a new tool to help track the coronavirus.
A new dashboard on the school’s website has been dedicated to providing not only the most up to date positive cases on campus, but to providing as much information as possible.
The website gives an outline of how contact tracing is being done, the ‘Purple Pledge’ the University has developed for its students and even a place where COVID-19 concerns can be reported anonymously.
UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz tells us the dashboard is a University effort to keep the community safe.
“We’ve come up with a dashboard that accuraterly portrays what’s going on on campus, so that people can make decisions about being out and about and being in classes, making sure they’re comfortable. And of course the big part is, from the whole task for and from our website, is that everybody’s gotta be responsbile,” said President Pietruszkiewicz”
He says the dashboard will update three times a week - on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
