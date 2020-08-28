Signature School student tests positive for coronavirus, 22 quarantined

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A student from Signature School has tested positive for COVID-19, and now 22 students are in quarantine.
Those students have been identified as close contacts.
Signature School Executive Director Jean Hitchcock tells 14 News the school is working with the Vanderburgh County Health Department to follow proper procedure.
She says those 22 students will remain in quarantine for the next two weeks.
Should any student test COVID positive, a new 10 day isolation period will begin.
