Sheriff’s Office: Hopkins Co. man arrested on drug charges after lengthy investigation

Sheriff’s Office: Hopkins Co. man arrested on drug charges after lengthy investigation
Christopher Bowman. (Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff | August 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 12:12 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is in jail on drug charges after a joint agency investigation that started two years ago.

Authorities say since the summer of 2018, detectives have received information from several sources that Christopher Bowman was distributing a large amount of crystal meth, crack, cocaine and marijuana in the Madisonville/Western Kentucky area.

During the summer of 2020, detectives say they used a confidential source to buy large quantities for crystal meth from Bowman.

As a result of the investigation, they say local, state and federal agencies executed a search warrant on Bowman’s home in the 400 block of S. McEuen Avenue in Earlington on Thursday.

Detectives say they seized over a kilogram of cocaine that was hidden inside a false compartment in the house. They say the street value of the cocaine is over $100,000.

Additionally, authorities say they also seized over a half-pound of crystal meth that has the street value of over $20,000, and over a pound of marijuana.

They also found a large amount of money, several digital scales, paraphernalia, and two handguns.

Bowman is currently in the Hopkins County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.