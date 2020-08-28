Sheriff’s Office: Hopkins Co. man arrested on drug charges after lengthy investigation

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is in jail on drug charges after a joint agency investigation that started two years ago.
Authorities say since the summer of 2018, detectives have received information from several sources that Christopher Bowman was distributing a large amount of crystal meth, crack, cocaine and marijuana in the Madisonville/Western Kentucky area.
During the summer of 2020, detectives say they used a confidential source to buy large quantities for crystal meth from Bowman.
As a result of the investigation, they say local, state and federal agencies executed a search warrant on Bowman’s home in the 400 block of S. McEuen Avenue in Earlington on Thursday.
Detectives say they seized over a kilogram of cocaine that was hidden inside a false compartment in the house. They say the street value of the cocaine is over $100,000.
Additionally, authorities say they also seized over a half-pound of crystal meth that has the street value of over $20,000, and over a pound of marijuana.
They also found a large amount of money, several digital scales, paraphernalia, and two handguns.
Bowman is currently in the Hopkins County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
