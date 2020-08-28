Sheriff: Suspect swims across river in attempt to avoid arrest

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold says a suspect with warrants is now in custody after he tried to get away Friday.
He says they received a tip that a man matching the description of another wanted man, bummed a cigarette outside of Sturgis near Grangertown.
Sheriff Arnold says he then spotted the suspect walking down the road, but he ran and swam across Tradewater River.
He says the Sturgis Fire Department responded with a boat, but the Crittenden Co. Sheriff was able to apprehend him.
34-year-old Cody Berry is now in the Webster County Jail. His charges include fleeing police.
