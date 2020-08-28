Safety guidelines in place for North Posey’s 1st football game on new field

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some sports are in full swing in schools in southwestern Indiana, but a decision could be made Friday on the plan for student-athletes in Kentucky.
As fall sports bring in a lot of fans, schools are putting precautions in place to try and keep everyone safe.
The first home game for North Posey High School will be happening Friday night. They’ll be playing Princeton at 7 p.m., which is sure to bring in a lot of fans of the away team.
That’s why the MSD of North Posey has put some plans in place to help fans watch while staying safe in the pandemic.
They are requiring all fans to wear a face mask when coming to the game.
Tickets will be limited with visiting teams only receiving 250 tickets, and the home team also only receiving 250 tickets.
They will not be selling tickets to visiting teams at the gate, so you must purchase a ticket before coming to the game.
MSD of North Posey says tickets for the home team can be purchased at the high school office until school closes Friday night.
Here are some protocols the IHSAA have put in place for the fall football season.
- The football should be sanitized throughout the game
- Time-outs should take place between the 9-yard marks and not at the sideline for social-distancing purposes
- No handshakes prior to and following the coin toss
- Limit the number of non-essential personnel who are on the field level throughout the game
The Kentucky Board of Education will have a special virtual meeting Friday afternoon where they will discuss if fall sports will be happening.
According to the board’s agenda, they could make official plans to ask the KHSAA to reconsider its decision on high-contact sports for the fall season.
The KHSAA said regular-season competition can start September 11.
