Police investigating after person shot in the foot
Weinbach shooting investigation (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | August 28, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 2:03 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called around 11:30 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of S. Weinbach Avenue for a person who had been shot in their apartment.

When officers arrived, they say they found the victim inside his apartment with a significant injury to his foot.

Police say the victim claims someone kicked in the front door to his apartment, shot him in the foot and then left.

A witness claims that the victim shot himself in the foot.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

