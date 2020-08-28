Police investigating after person shot in the foot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called around 11:30 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of S. Weinbach Avenue for a person who had been shot in their apartment.
When officers arrived, they say they found the victim inside his apartment with a significant injury to his foot.
Police say the victim claims someone kicked in the front door to his apartment, shot him in the foot and then left.
A witness claims that the victim shot himself in the foot.
He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.
