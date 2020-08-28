New playground coming to Horse Fork Creek Park

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new playground is coming to Horse Fork Creek Park in Daviess County.
Ross Leigh with Daviess County Parks and Recreation announced the new playground in a video on the Daviess County Fiscal Court’s Facebook page.
He says the new playground will be immediately adjacent to the Horse Fork Creek Splash Park.
The new playground will have rubber surfaces, shade canopies, and will be fully accessible to all children.
Officials say they hope to have the playground finished by Memorial Day 2021.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.