Korn Ferry Tour Championship hampered with weather delays due to Hurricane Laura aftermath

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance forged onward with its second day of play despite unfavorable weather conditions.
Second-round action rolled along as normal until about 2 p.m. on Friday. It was around this time when the leftover remnants of Hurricane Laura decided to pay a visit to Victoria National Golf Club.
When Hurricane Laura made its way into the Tri-State, the storm unleashed some heavy rain, which brought Friday’s competitive play to a halt. The tournament is currently under a weather delay spanning over two hours.
Several golfers began the morning in catchup mode as they still needed to finish the rest of Round 1 due to weather delays on Thursday.
With the length of Friday’s weather delay, it looks golfers will not be able to finish their second-round scores before dark.
If competitors are not able to complete Round 2 on Friday, they will do so on Saturday. Tournament officials will then determine who makes the cut and begin Round 3 shortly afterward.
