Huntingburg wraps up final Stellar Communities project

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Local business owners in Huntingburg say they’re thankful to be located in a city where revitalization is pushed and supported.
Fourth Street in Huntingburg has gone through some serious changes.
”It was just over six years ago that Huntingburg earned the designated in from the state. Today we are standing in the heart of the two most significant projects of Stellar. As many other small downtowns face extinction, Huntingburg has not only survived but thrived,” Denny Spinner, the Mayor of Huntingburg said.
It’s a project that Mayor Spinner says gained the city more than $50 million in development.
”I am so proud to say that Huntingburg is truly stellar in Indiana. You have worked to enhance your downtown, and we all know that our downtowns are the heart beats of our rural communities,” Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch said.
Business owners on Fourth Street say they’re grateful for a city that values progress.
”The location, the street, the people the community. We fell in love with the building, so we were lucky enough to be able to relocate here, and it’s been a great move ever since,” Sarah Belmore, Owner of Bean to Sprout said.
Belmore says while downtown was under construction, it didn’t cause any disturbance to her business.
”We saw the big picture, and the city is just moving forward trying to grow. Making it better in every area for every age, and it’s just been worth it,” Belmore said.
While it’s a small community, officials say there are big dreams for the future.
Mayor Spinner says the original ribbon cutting was scheduled for April but was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.
