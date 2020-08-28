EVSC making adjustments in regard to teacher staffing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Every fall and spring, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation reevaluates its staffing, including teachers. However, the start of the 2020-21 school year has been unpredictable, to say the least.
School officials say they planned for the upcoming school year back in February. Of course, they did not prepare for a global pandemic at the time, but they say that doesn’t mean the school corporation is losing any teachers.
Instead, EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg says they have experienced what he described as “shifting” over the past few weeks. He says their priority is to meet the needs of students, so if this means moving teachers to different schools or to the EVSC Virtual Academy, they will do just that.
”On any given year, we always make fall staffing adjustments, because students may move over the summer, and we have a different number than we projected the previous year,” Woebkenberg said. “This year, we’ve seen more of that. One case in point, you’ve made it the virtual academy. We’ve seen explosive growth there, so we have to meet the needs of our customers. Where our kids are - that’s where we need our teachers to be to support them, so we are having to do some shifting around. It may be temporary. We never know with the situation involving COVID as we move forward, but certainly, we’ve had to shift and adjust some teachers to meet the growing demand of the virtual academy.”
School officials say they are financially able to support all of their employees.
EVSC employs around 3,400 staff members. Nearly half of these employees are classroom teachers - in person and online.
