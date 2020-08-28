EVSC making adjustments in regard to teacher staffing

”On any given year, we always make fall staffing adjustments, because students may move over the summer, and we have a different number than we projected the previous year,” Woebkenberg said. “This year, we’ve seen more of that. One case in point, you’ve made it the virtual academy. We’ve seen explosive growth there, so we have to meet the needs of our customers. Where our kids are - that’s where we need our teachers to be to support them, so we are having to do some shifting around. It may be temporary. We never know with the situation involving COVID as we move forward, but certainly, we’ve had to shift and adjust some teachers to meet the growing demand of the virtual academy.”