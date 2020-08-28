Boonville RB named Touchdown Live POTW following dominant performance in Week 1

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville running back Devin Mockobee was crowned the Week 1 Player of the Week with 6,176 votes.
The Navy commit had an incredible season-opening performance against Washington, totaling 202 yards on 16 carries with five touchdowns.
“I have to give it to the guys up front mostly and the guys on the outside blocking,” Mockobee said. “Most of the yards I broke out for more than 20 yards, I didn’t have to do anything. I was just running down the sideline.”
After his game against the Hatchets, Mockobee is now ranked first in the state in scoring, second in yards per carry and third in rushing.
“Any time he touches the football he has the potential to score,” Boonville head football coach Darin Ward said “He’s got great speed, great vision, very shifty and a powerful runner - I don’t think people realize how powerful and hard he runs. It’ll be important for him to have a good year this year, but we’ll also have to compliment him and play real well around him.”
Boonville (1-0) now faces a tough test when Southridge (1-0) comes into town this weekend.
Both teams are slated to kickoff at Bennett Field in Boonville at 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday.
