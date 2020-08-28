Alert Day: Showers & Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Laura, once a massive hurricane, will bring tropical remnants in the form of torrential rains and isolated thunderstorms. Windy and wet weather today through Saturday morning. Projected rainfall 1 to 2 inches. The powerhouse system will produce thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes, and strong winds of 20 to 30 mph without storms present.
Rain ending early Saturday, then clearing skies and less humid with highs in the mid-80′s. Northwest winds gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour during the afternoon. Sunday, mostly sunny and cooler with below normal temps near 80-degrees.
