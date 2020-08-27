Vanderburgh Co. COVID-19 cases up 35, state cases pass 90K

By Jill Lyman | August 27, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 11:04 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Wednesday 90,504 confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 3,047 total deaths.

That’s up from Wednesday’s 89,359 confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 3,041 total deaths.

Locally, the state coronavirus map shows one additional death in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

It shows 35 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, five new cases in Gibson County, and four new cases in Pike County.

[You can see more statistics and testing site locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 2,452 cases, 18 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 819 cases, 17 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 732 cases, 31 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 197 cases, 13 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 206 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 306 cases, 4 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 150 cases, 3 death
  • Pike Co. - 88 cases, 1 death

