Tri-State native, TX meteorologist shares perspective on Hurricane Laura

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about Hurricane Laura from a Tri-State native who now works as a meteorologist in east Texas near the path of the hurricane.
He is sharing some of his concerns and perspective on the massive storm.
Chad Sandwell works in Beaumont, Texas, which is a little more than an hour east of Houston.
The big concern on Wednesday night ahead of landfall seemed to be on the anticipated wind. The storm may likely cause trees and power lines to come crashing down.
“We’re looking at this thing knocking on the door of a Category 5 hurricane, which would rival, in terms of historical reference, to Hurricane Andrew back in 1992,” Sandwell compared.
14 News asked what was most concerning to Sandwell with this storm specifically.
“If you would’ve asked me that 24 hours ago, I would’ve told you I would’ve lost my house to storm surge,” Sandwell shared. “But, now that the storm has shifted a little bit and the track appears to be east of the Sabine River, which is basically the dividing line between Texas and Louisiana, it’s more less wind.”
Sandwell said evacuations went out Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. for most of the area, which he observed were largely followed.
“My advice going forward is don’t be in a rush to get back unless you know it’s safe to do so,” Sandwell added. “With the type of winds we’re talking about, it is going to take some time to get everything back up. As we say all the time: no life is worth risking coming back too soon.”
It’s not only wind that is a major concern.
Experts are anticipating walls of water more than two-stories high coming on shore.
