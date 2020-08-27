Police: Drunk driver caused crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of driving nearly twice the legal alcohol limit and crashing her car Monday evening.
Police say a caller reported a reckless driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes of Riverside. They say the car hit a curb, then crashed into a parked car on Sunset Ave.
Officers say the driver, Bridget Lafferty, got out of the car, but had to lean on it to keep from falling over.
They say she smelled like alcohol and failed field sobriety tests.
At the jail, authorities say her BAC tested .157.
Lafferty was charged in a deadly crash in Warrick County in 2016, but those charges were dropped.
