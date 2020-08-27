Owensboro Public Schools board to discuss fall sports

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools are holding their board meeting Thursday at 5 p.m.
The agenda includes the consideration to approve participation in KHSAA sanctioned and KMEA sanctioned extracurricular activities during COVID-19.
Evan Gorman will have details from the meeting tonight on 14 News.
Tomorrow, the Kentucky Board of Education will weigh-in on fall sports in the Commonwealth.
According to the agenda, the Board will discuss the KHSAA’s decision to proceed with them.
The special meeting is expected to happen in Frankfort at 11 a.m. CST.
