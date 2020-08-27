MSD of Mt. Vernon announce COVID-19 case at high school

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon announced on Monday a positive COVID-19 case in the district.
In a Facebook post, district officials say they were notified that a member of the Mt. Vernon High School faculty had tested positive for coronavirus.
They say the district is working very closely with the Posey County Health Department to complete contact tracing.
Officials say no students were considered close contacts due to social distancing measures.
They ask parents to continue to encourage their students to wear a mask when proper social distancing is not possible in and out of school.
