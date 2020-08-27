Man dies after fight in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that turned deadly.
They say it happened at a park in Sturgis Monday evening and involved two young men.
Deputies say one of the men was unresponsive and flown to an Evansville hospital.
Family members tell us life support was stopped Wednesday night for Dawsun Stevens.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner confirms an autopsy is set for 5 p.m. Thursday for Stevens.
Deputies have not said if there have been arrests.
Friends and family say there is a vigil planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at Coffee Park in Sturgis. They ask people to bring candles.
