Man accused of stealing an excavator in Perry Co.

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man is facing charges after police say he stole a large piece of machinery.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year old Legra Swope was arrested for stealing an excavator.
The Tell City Police Department was called in to help with the case. Officers said Shope was interested in possibly buying the excavator from a resident and took it to try the machine out.
Investigators say when he didn’t return the equipment, the owner contacted law enforcement.
Tell City police say Swope was arrested after he used the equipment for a construction job in Evansville. Now, he’s being investigated for several other thefts in Indiana.
“I did speak with an officer from the Evansville Police Department,” Officer Roger Smith with the Tell City Police Department said. “He believed that there had been some equipment thefts in that area. I gave him the suspect’s information and hopefully if he is linked to any of those that they’ll be able to solve some of their cases.”
Swope is out of jail after posting a $1,500 cash bond.
He’s expected in court next month.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.