Local rural Hoosier communities receive funding through COVID-19 Response Program

INDIANA (WFIE) - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Thursday that 42 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $10.09 million in federal funding through the COVID-19 Response Program.
State officials say eligible applicants for this program could apply for up to $250,000 and include non-entitlement local units of government. The two eligible economic recovery activities included grants or loans to businesses to retain Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) jobs.
On April 30, Lt. Governor Crouch announced 61 COVID-19 Response Phase 1 recipients, who received more than $10.7 million in funding. To continue addressing the economic impact caused by COVID-19 on rural Hoosier businesses, OCRA launched a second phase of the COVID-19 Response Program.
Here are the communities in our part of Indiana who will be receiving funding.
- City of Boonville - awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to businesses located in the city to retain LMI employees.
- City of Mount Vernon - awarded $250,000 to provide $10,000 grants to small businesses retaining full-time LMI employees.
- Town of Haubstadt - awarded $150,000 to help local small businesses with 25 employees or less to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Town of New Harmony - awarded $250,000 and will be awarding economic development grants, of up to $10,000 per business applicant, to provide an infusion of operating capital and to retain full-time LMI employees.
- Gibson County - awarded $250,000 and intends to award grants in the amount of up to $10,000 to businesses retaining LMI employees.
- Posey County - awarded $250,000 to award grants of up to $10,000 to businesses, located in the corporate limits of Posey County, to help retain full-time LMI employees
- Vanderburgh County - awarded $250,000 to provide grants up to $10,000 (each) for small businesses located within Vanderburgh County, but excluding the City of Evansville.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.