Laura’s Rains On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures ascended into the upper 80′s Wednesday as southerly winds pushed the tropical air further northward. The remnants of Laura will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today and soaking rains Friday.. With skies becoming mostly cloudy, high temps will reach the upper 80′s as humidity levels increase. The severe weather threats are low.
The more potent Laura, Marco has weakened, will bring tropical remnants in the form of torrential rains and isolated thunderstorms. Windy and wet weather along with heavy rainfall Friday through Saturday morning. Projected rainfall 1 to 3 inches. The powerhouse system will produce thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes, and strong winds of 30 to 40 mph without storms present.
