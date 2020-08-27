KSP: 1 dead, 2 injured after fatal crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities confirm one person is dead after a crash in Ohio County.
According to Kentucky State Police, the deadly wreck happened on KY 764 on Thursday evening.
Troopers say three people were involved in the crash. They say one person was transported from the scene by medical helicopter, while another was taken by ambulance.
The wreck is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story and we will update this article once we learn more.
