Henderson County Public Library reopens with new COVID-19 policies

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Public Library is now back open with some changes.
Employees say that construction forced the library to delay its reopening, which was originally scheduled for June 8.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask and to limit their visits to 30 minutes. Another change includes that just one family will be allowed in the children’s area at any particular time.
“I was so excited last night that we were going to be able to reopen,” Interim Director Amber Potts said. “I’ve been here for 20 years, so it had been a very different experience not having the public in here.”
The library will be open Monday through Saturday, except for August 29.
Curbside pickup is still available.
