Henderson Co. Public Library reopens Thursday

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Public Library is reopening to the public Thursday.
However, they’ve made some changes due to COVID-19.
Officials say all guests should limit their visits to 30 minutes to reduce maximum capacity.
They say everyone must wear a mask in order to enter.
We’re told all books will be quarantined for four days before they’re checked back in.
They’ve also changed their hours until further notice. Officials say the library will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Saturdays, they’ll be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., but those who are elderly or at risk, are able to visit from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
We’re told, however, that they will be closed this Saturday and Sunday to make changes before adjusting to the new schedule on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.