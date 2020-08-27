Green River District reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 2 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 37 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, 11 are in Ohio County, eight are Union County, four are in Henderson County, and there is one new case in both McLean and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 2,098 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,762 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing two new COVID-19 cases. They are reporting they have had 486 confirmed cases in the county and 388 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 63 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 953 cases, 10 deaths, 806 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 652 cases, 11 deaths, 614 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 486 cases, 35 deaths, 388 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 408 cases, 9 death, 352 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 426 cases, 4 deaths, 349 recovered
- Webster Co. - 110 cases, 1 death, 91 recovered
- McLean Co. - 55 cases, 1 death, 49 recovered
- Union Co. - 94 cases, 1 death, 68 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 52 cases, 47 recovered
