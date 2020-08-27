EVSC officials discuss back-to-school reopening, COVID-19 screening changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation were joined by the Vanderburgh County Health Department for the school corporation’s official podcast on Thursday afternoon.
During the discussion, school corporation leaders say the first day that all students attended school together went exceedingly well.
School officials touched on recent changes coming from the Indiana State Department of Health, including screening protocol and the list of symptoms. They also emphasized the importance of parents screening children before each school day.
Local health department officials say if one student in a family starts having symptoms, the siblings or other students living the household will have to be kept home or sent home from school as well.
“So if you’re a family obviously - you’re all living, in this case, the same household, and you have an eighth grader who wakes up with a severe headache or with a headache, which is one of the symptoms,” EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg said. “Then, of course, keep that eighth grader home because that’s how we stop the spread of this, but if you have a third grader who wakes up feeling fine, you really need to keep that third grader home now too.”
Health department officials say parents should then take their children to get tested for COVID-19. They say if that test is negative, the symptomatic student must meet the exclusions for whatever illness they have before returning to school.
