EPD looking for hit & run suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident and are asking the public’s help with identifying a suspect.
Officers say the reported hit and run happened on Monday in the parking lot of St. Vincent Hospital.
St. Vincent surveillance captured the images below that police believe to be the driver in the incident.
Officers say the female is believed to be the driver of the white Chevy pickup in the picture below.
EPD is asking anyone with information to call the Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7942.
