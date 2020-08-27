Dawie van der Walt leads the pack at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Lightning and darkness plagued the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National Golf Club on Thursday. After a two-hour-plus weather delay, golfers headed back out to the course only to be suspended again due to darkness.
Regardless, many golfers were still able to complete their first round of the tournament.
Dawie van der Walt sits atop the leader board after shooting 8-under-par. The South African is currently tied with Wes Roach.
”To be honest, I don’t like this golf course, it’s too hard,” van der Walt said. “Every shot, you stand over it and you’re like ‘I can’t miss this.’ It doesn’t take much to make a number out of you.”
Golfers who were unable to finish their opening round will hit the course first on Friday morning. The first tee time is set at 7:15 a.m.
Here’s a look at the leaderboard heading into Round 2:
T1. Dawie van der Walt (-8)
T1. Wes Roach (-8)
T3. Greyson Sigg (-7)
T3. Seth Reeves (-7)
T5. Nicholas Lindheim (-6)
T5. Taylor Moore (-6)
T5. Brandon Harkins (-6)
T8. Chris Kirk (-5)
T8. Justin Lower (-5)
T8. Brandon Wu (-5)
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.