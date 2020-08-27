All EVSC students return to class Thursday ending phased reopening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday morning, around 22,000 EVSC students will head back to school for in-person learning. It’s been a gradual process to get students comfortable this school year.
They’ve been in the process of phased reopening since last Wednesday, only bringing in half the amount of students at a time.
Now, everyone will be in their buildings at the same time with social distancing in mind.
However, more than 2,000 students will continue learning at home through the corporation’s Virtual Academy.
The EVSC finds it important to follow the guidance of both the State of Indiana and the CDC.
We last reported that the school corporation wants parents to screen students for COVID-19 symptoms and this is something they are still urging them to do.
They are now asking if your student has a temperature of 100 degrees or more to stay home. Previously, that number was 100.4, but they are changing that per new CDC guidelines.
As a reminder, EVSC has three levels they will follow this school year: green, yellow and red.
Right now, they are at the green level, which means they are having in-person learning.
If they have to go to yellow, this will be a hybrid model of in-person and virtual with red being fully virtual.
If your student tests positive for COVID-19, they must isolate for 10 days since the first symptoms began. They must be fever-free for 24 hours with the improvement of symptoms before they can return.
If your student hasn’t been tested but is a close contact and is starting to develop symptoms, school leaders are asking that they quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure and stay home for 10 since the symptoms began and must be fever-free for 24 hours with no medication.
