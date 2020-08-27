On Alert Friday for winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies held temps in the mid 80s on Thursday afternoon. A few scattered showers possible through Thursday night. The remnants of Hurricane Laura will push into the western Tri-State on Friday afternoon. Gusty winds of 30-40 mph and heavy rainfall will be possible. A flash flood watch is now in effect for portions of Western Kentucky. The added spin in the atmosphere may help spawn a few tornadoes as Laura’s main energy moves through. Rain should wind down by Saturday morning. An unsettled pattern remains, with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through the first half of next week. Highs will climb to near 80 and lows will sink into the middle 60s