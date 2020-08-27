On Alert Friday for winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies held temps in the mid 80s on Thursday afternoon. A few scattered showers possible through Thursday night. The remnants of Hurricane Laura will push into the western Tri-State on Friday afternoon. Gusty winds of 30-40 mph and heavy rainfall will be possible. A flash flood watch is now in effect for portions of Western Kentucky. The added spin in the atmosphere may help spawn a few tornadoes as Laura’s main energy moves through. Rain should wind down by Saturday morning. An unsettled pattern remains, with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms through the first half of next week. Highs will climb to near 80 and lows will sink into the middle 60s
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.