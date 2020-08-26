Wildlife officials: Black bears might cross into Indiana

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Black bears are rare in our part of Kentucky, but wildlife officials say don’t be surprised if one turns up in the Hoosier State.
According to a statement released by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife on Wednesday, a black bear sighting was confirmed just north of Louisville, Kentucky.
Since bears are strong swimmers, wildlife officials say they may be able to cross the Ohio River into Indiana.
DNR officials are getting the word out so “negative interactions” can be avoided.
Wildlife officials provided the following tips on how to reduce or eliminate the potential for bear-human conflicts:
- Don’t feed or approach a bear. Bears that become accustomed to finding food near your home may become “problem” bears.
- Secure trash cans or place them inside a garage or shed.
- Remove bird feeders and bird food from late March through November.
- Clean and store grills in a secure area after use.
- Don’t leave pet food outside overnight, and keep excess food stored and secure.
- Don’t add meat or sweets to a compost pile.
Wildlife officials also gave the following list of guidelines for people who encounter a black bear:
- Do not run away or climb a tree to get away. Back away slowly. Look intimidating – wave your hands above your head, make loud noises.
- Do not approach the bear to get a better look or to harass it.
- Do not attempt to attract the bear to you, especially not through food lures.
- Wait in a vehicle or building for the bear to leave the area.
- If you take a photo of the bear, submit it to the large mammal report, or call 812-334-1137.
Click here to learn more about bear safety tips.
A black bear was spotted in Hancock County, Henderson County and Ohio County back in 2018.
